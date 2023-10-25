Chris Paul didn't exactly have the best of games in his regular season debut for the Golden State Warriors. He may have shown some immense playmaking chemistry with some of his new teammates en route to dropping nine dimes, This is what the Point God does; he makes his teammates better by virtue of sharing the court with them. However, his impact on winning can only go so far if he's struggling to put the ball through the hoop like he did on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Paul shot 4-15 from the field in a four-point loss for the Warriors. In a vacuum, this isn't too concerning since Paul has had rough shooting nights in the past. However, what makes this a worrying performance is that Paul is 38 years old; he doesn't have the same lift on his jumpshot as he used to, which could limit his impact for the Dubs moving forward.

Nevertheless, Chris Paul isn't too concerned about his shooting woes. After all, he was part of the 2018 Houston Rockets team that blew a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, to the Warriors no less, thanks in large part to their 27 straight missed threes in Game 7.

“I ain't really worried about the shooting. I've been on a team that missed 27 straight threes. You know what I'm saying?” Paul told reporters after their opening night defeat, per HoopsHype via ClutchPoints Twitter. “I don't think that's going to be the case over here. I'm not going to worry with the shooters that we got.”

Time really does heal all wounds if Chris Paul can poke fun at the Rockets' heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Warriors five years ago. That was arguably Paul's best chance at a ring, 2021 NBA Finals appearance with the Suns notwithstanding. But indeed, the Warriors should have no such troubles. After all, Stephen Curry, and now, to a lesser extent, Klay Thompson, are as explosive a threat from beyond the arc as they come.

Nevertheless, while the Warriors' other shooters aren't a point of concern, Paul will have to be more cognizant that time isn't on his side and that he's going to work incredibly hard to aid in the Dubs' 2024 championship hunt to the best of his abilities.