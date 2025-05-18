The Golden State Warriors began their 2025 offseason earlier than expected. After the Warriors lost Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in the second round, their days were numbered against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, Golden State has big questions to answer this summer.

The team believes that their core of Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have at least one more year of contention in them. However, their offseason moves will go a long way in determining how good their chances are next season. The Warriors revealed that they desire a impactful wing or a center to add to their roster.

While Golden State is hesitant to trade Jonathan Kuminga or their other young players, it may be their only option. Kuminga played better down the stretch of the playoffs, but struggled to get playing time later in the regular season. His athleticism and offensive skills make him a valuable player. At 22 years old, he has plenty of time to round out his game.

He has the option to explore offers in restricted free agency. Here are three teams that would be a great fit for Kuminga if his team decides to move him.

1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are one of many teams experts think will be in the running for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. They have a surplus of cap space and assets they can move for the two-time MVP. However, they aren't the only team in the race. If they fall short, the rebuild centered around their young players continues.

The Nets can sign Kuminga as a free agent this summer, but the Warriors would prefer a sign-and-trade. Nic Claxton fits the mold of what Golden State is looking for, while Kuminga gives Brooklyn a ball-handler to put alongside Cam Thomas on the offensive end of the floor. The Nets will seek big stars this summer, but adding smaller pieces that will help them in the long term shouldn't be ignored.

In a sign-and-trade, the Warriors could ask for players other than Claxton if Brooklyn refuses to budge. Cam Johnson was one of the only players people expected to be traded at the deadline that wasn't. His 3-and-D prowess makes him a perfect addition to most, if not all contenders around the league. He is a great secondary option for the Warriors if Claxton is off the table.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers were out of the playoff picture early, but their young players showed some promise. Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and Shaedon Sharpe all had their bright moments. However, Deni Avdija might have had the best finish of any of the Trail Blazers. Despite the great play of their starting five, depth became the biggest problem for the team as the season went on.

Portland has plenty of veterans that the Warriors would love to bring in. DeAndre Ayton would be one of the best lob threats Curry has ever played with. Jerami Grant's contract is big, but he is a versatile defender that fits their needs. Trading Kuminga to a Western Conference team isn't what they would prefer, but if a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers could bring them the best return, they should be open to it.

Kuminga's value comes in his ability to handle the ball and spell a team's star when they sit on the bench. The 22-year-old slots in perfectly as Portland's sixth man. The team needs as much offense as they can get. Kuminga might be the best combination of youth and scoring talent available on the market.

3. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2024-25 season is a story of what could have been. Their season was ruined by injuries all over their roster. However, their hardships helped to solidify their young core moving forward. They have veterans at all positions they could move on from this offseason, including a potential Zion Williamson trade away from New Orleans. The former All-Star is elite when he is healthy, but only plays in about half of his regular season games.

If the Warriors are looking for a big-time wing, it doesn't get much better than Williamson. Golden State was exposed by the Houston Rockets and the Timberwolves when they went small. Williamson is a perfect replacement for Green in those lineups. His high-flying antics would give Curry a constant threat around the rim.

If Kuminga were to join the Pelicans, he would join a young core led by Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi. He is the ball-handler that can bring them all together on the offensive end if he improves as a playmaker. New Orleans wants to play fast and take advantage of their youth, so bringing in great young talent could be just what they need.

Kuminga is one of the players that could define the 2025 NBA offseason. His talent and age is enticing to rebuilding teams looking to add one more piece to their young core. He might not fit in with Golden State, but he could be the face of a contender in the future if he finds himself in the right situation.