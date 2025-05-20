The New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in what should be a stellar matchup. With the stakes as high as ever, TNT announced that it will be having Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green join the broadcast.

Over the years, the TNT Halftime crew featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal has provided hilarious takes and halftime feedback for NBA games. They'll continue that role for the Knicks-Pacers series, but will have Draymond Green join the panel for Games 1 and 2 that are set in New York, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

“TNT’s Emmy Award-winning ‘Inside the NBA presented by Kia‘ studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis live from New York and Indianapolis throughout the series. Additionally, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will join the crew for the first two games in New York.”

The Warriors star has made numerous appearances on the broadcast since 2020. Whenever his team is either eliminated or fails to make the postseason, the 35-year-old power forward has periodically joined the TNT crew. That is seemingly the case once again for the first two games between the Knicks and Pacers.

Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. Kevin Harlan will be on the call alongside Reggie Miller, and Stan Van Gundy. Allie LaForce will serve as the broadcast's sideline reporter for this series. Between the announcers, the sideline reporter, and the halftime crew, TNT will seemingly have its best group covering the Eastern Conference Finals.

TNT has the rights to cover all seven games of the series if the Knicks and Pacers do reach a Game 7. Everyone outside of Draymond Green is prepared to cover all seven games if need be.

This could be a look into the future of Green whenever the Warriors star decides to retire. The four-time All-Star had another solid campaign with Golden State. He ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 32.5% from the three-point line.