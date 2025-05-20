Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves completely outperformed Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in their second round this postseason. Randle and the Wolves were able to eliminate the Warriors in five games, but a lot of that had to do with the absence of star guard Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury.

Green didn't hold back after the series was over, instead giving props to Julius Randle.

Warriors' Draymond Green on Julius Randle dominating him

Draymond Green recorded an episode of “The Draymond Green Show” on Monday afternoon, the first after the Warriors were eliminated from postseason contention at the hands of the Timberwolves.

For the series, Randle averaged 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assist s while shooting 53.3 percent from the field with Green as his primary defender.

On his podcast, Green gave all the credit to Randle.

“Julius [Randle] is incredible,” Draymond Green said on his podcast Monday morning. “Another reason why I said this series is like Toronto to me. I think that was my 34th playoff series. I could be off by one or two, give or take each way. The only other playoff series where I felt like I lost my matchup like that is Toronto. I felt like I lost my matchup to Pascal Siakam. Game 1, he crushed me. Game 2, I stifled him. Game 3, he was on. Game 4, I had a better game, but I felt like I lost my matchup in that series.

“And this series also reminds me of that series because I don't feel like I lost my matchup. I lost my matchup. Like Julius was incredible. And honestly, some of the shots he was taking was shots that you want him to take and he made them. Like at the end of the day, the game oftentimes come down to shot making and he made the shots. We've been kind of having these little battles since Julius came into the league. Obviously this is the first one on a playoff level, but I got to give it to him, man. He got the better of me. With all respect, you know, I'm never a guy who's going to hide from the truth. He was a tough cover. One of the tougher covers I've had in the playoff series.”

For the entire postseason, Julius Randle is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 so far, winning each of their first two series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, 4-1.

The task will get more difficult for Randle and the Wolves here as they will take on the best team in the NBA: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is Tuesday night at 8:30PM EST on ESPN.