Jimmy Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, is no stranger to sticking up for his player. After Dwyane Wade bashed the Golden State Warriors star, the agent had some choice words for Butler's former teammate on X, formerly Twitter.

In two responses, Lee posted this message.

“Man's podcast can kick rocks haha,” the post reads. “Let's be clear, the playoffs for him started in February. 1. Took a team that was 11th and got them to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

“2. That finals team, that's just kind of off-handedly mentioned here.. had nine undrafted players on it.”

Lee's criticism of Wade's criticism of Butler seems warranted, considering what the latter did for the franchise. He brought them to two NBA Finals appearances (2020, 2023) and nearly won in 2020.

Not to mention, he didn't have a legitimate No. 2 superstar with him like he does now. Warriors guard Stephen Curry might be the most talented player that Butler has played with.

That's no disrespect to his past or present teammates, but that is the reality. Not to mention, the Miami Heat completely fell apart after he was traded.

Although the Butler trade saga was a disaster, it didn't eliminate the Heat's identity being stripped away when he left.

Jimmy Butler's agent had a problem with Dwyane Wade's comments

It wasn't necessarily his comments, but how they came across. For instance, Butler wanted to stay in Miami as long as he was paid. He understands his value and the free agent market.

Plus, his absence shows how elite Butler is on the floor. Even with the Warriors, he plays more of a facilitator and defender role. It's not his usual scoring role, but he doesn't have to be that.

Now, the All-NBA defender can stick to his traditional role and play off Curry. However, Lee added more fuel to Butler's fire with this response.

“There is a reason that in 6 of the last 7 years the team that beats him in the playoffs wins the chip, and it is because they are pretty good,” Lee said.

At the end of the day, Butler might not have a ring, but that doesn't eliminate or negate his impact on the floor. Everywhere he has gone, those respective teams have been better.

When he's left, it's been a complete 180 from what they were.

Hopefully, for Butler and his agent, he can continue to be that source of magic for Golden State. They showed major promise through half of the season.

Constructing that for a full 82 games is a different story. If that's the case, then this discourse might vanish.