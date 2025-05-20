Draymond Green believes in Jonathan Kuminga having a great future in the NBA, whether it's with the Golden State Warriors or not.

The 2024-25 season came to a close for the Warriors after they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in five games.

Green provided his stance on Kuminga's contract situation on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show on Monday. What he said shows his confidence in the young forward getting the contract he deserves.

“Whether it's here or somewhere else, he's [Jonathan Kuminga] gonna get paid and he's gonna have a very bright future,” Green said.

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

It's an intriguing statement for Draymond Green to say, especially if Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors is not secure as it seems.

Kuminga presents himself as one of the best young forwards in the league. Despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury, he averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 47 appearances throughout the regular season. In the playoffs, he was especially active against the Timberwolves, producing 20.8 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

However, he dealt with a situation throughout the latter part of the year. Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched him throughout stretches, not utilizing him enough until injuries to key players forced his hand.

This might play an impact on how Kuminga's time in the offseason ends up. As a restricted free agent, he has the talent to provide an immediate boost to any team looking for two-way talents in the frontcourt. However, if the young forward believes in his ability to cement himself as an important player for the Warriors, he will proceed to make that decision.