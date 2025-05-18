With the future surrounding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga in question ahead of a crucial offseason, teammate Draymond Green would give his thoughts on the matter. While Kuminga's relationship with the Warriors has been up and down to say the least, Green makes a certain guarantee involving the 22-year-old.

It would be another inconsistent season for Kuminga as he showed off his talents early, but injuries and the eventual Jimmy Butler trade would slow his production down. He would cap off the season on a good note, performing well in the playoffs when Stephen Curry wasn't on the floor, but there's no doubt that if he were to stay with the team, he would cost more than what he is right now.

Green would say on his self-titled podcast that he has a “very bright future,” making sure to say “whether it's here or somewhere else.”

“His valley was more on Front Street for everybody,” Green said. “Yes. But we all have our peaks and our valleys. And the reality is, what he said is correct. I love the way he handled it. One thing’s for certain — I said this in my exit interview — whether it’s here or somewhere else, he’s going to get paid, and he’s going to have a very bright future.”

“So I don’t think he has anything to worry about,” Green continued. “Everybody knows what he’s capable of. He will get paid here, or he will get paid somewhere else. That’s it. And that’s all. I think the future for him is as bright as it’s ever been.”

A plan is in place if Jonathan Kuminga stays with the Warriors

While Kuminga has an advocate in Warriors owner Joe Lacob, there could be tough decisions to be made, whether it be signing him to an expensive contract or trading him to another team. In the event he does come back, a sole improvement in the offseason would be to play better around Butler, Green, and Stephen Curry, as head coach Steve Kerr mentioned, according to Anthony Slater.

“If JK comes back, we will for sure spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond, Steph,” Kerr said. “To me, that would be a no-brainer. We didn't have that luxury this year. We basically have been in the playoffs the minute we got Jimmy, and that was also when JK got hurt.”

Here are Steve Kerr’s full comments on Jonathan Kuminga in his exit interview. He said, if Kuminga comes back, he’d be committed to giving lineups with Kuminga and Jimmy Butler much more of a runway to open next season. pic.twitter.com/OmkDrIU3RV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. At any rate, Golden State looks to improve after finishing last season with a 48-34 record, which put them seventh in the Western Conference and being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.