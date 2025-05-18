Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green addressed his 4-1 series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans after losing in the Western Conference semifinals. As the organization enters the offseason, it'll have to answer looming concerns, such as the Warriors figuring out their future with Jonathan Kuminga. However, those weren't the conversations Green wanted to address as he called out the Timberwolves' fanbase.

Green addressed fans fresh off his five-game best-of-7 series against the Timberwolves, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“But as far as the fan goes — listen, I don’t give it too much thought. I deal with fans a lot. That’s just the nature of being who I am. I don’t get off into it,” Green said. “There were some racist things said in Minnesota. I also don’t like giving these nobodies moments to feel like they’re somebody — you know what I’m saying? So yeah, there were some racist things said. It ain’t the first time. You get in these environments, and racist things are said.

“And I’m a tell you what it is: fans are privileged. They are privileged. And when I say that, I mean they can pretty much say whatever they want — no boundaries. And if we say something back, we get in trouble. We lose money. We get fined. All the punishment comes to us,” Green concluded.

This is the first time Green has mentioned going through such an experience throughout the Warriors' second-round series.

Draymond Green on Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors free agency

Warriors veteran Draymond Green addressed Jonathan Kuminga's entering free agency this summer after losing to the Timberwolves. Green addressed Kuminga among the growth of the Warriors' young players, per 95.7 The Game.

“One thing you can always do, or the one focus that I would say is your consistency,” Green said. “Doing it on a nightly basis, and I think, when you look at those guys, Moses, Gui Santos, [Quentin Post], Pat, they all made tremendous drives throughout the course of the year. Trayce [Jackson-Davis]. And it'll be a big summer for all of them.

“Obviously [Jonathan Kuminga] has got the contract situation. I'll always wishing him the best with that. I've been in that situation. Whether it's here or elsewhere, you just wish him the best. But I think you know, we saw the growth from those young guys. Next year for all of them, you hope to see them take that next big step that they're all capable of.”

The Warriors will soon decide on Kuminga's future this summer.