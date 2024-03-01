The Golden State Warriors were at Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday, hoping to continue their recent streak where they've won eight of their last ten games. With the Warriors leading by ten against the Knicks as the third quarter came to an end, Chris Paul rammed his shoulder in Jalen Brunson as he dribbled up court and was not called for a foul. The incident sparked multiple reactions across social media from fans.

Knicks fans were understandably upset. The Warriors were ahead, 80-70 and there was no reason for Chris Paul to take what appeared to be a cheap shot on Jalen Brunson. Not to mention that the officials did not call what was an obvious foul if anything.

Brunson seemingly took offense to the act and when Paul tried to help him up off the floor, Brunson responded along the lines of saying he did not need Paul's hand to help him up.

Chris Paul had recently returned to the Warriors lineup after missing the last 21 games due to a hand injury. Paul underwent surgery and had completed his recovery. He made his return to the court on Tuesday during the Warriors win against the Washington Wizards. He finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals in 22 minutes of play.

Prior to the injury, Paul had been averaging a career-low 8.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. He has been coming off the bench for the first time in his career.