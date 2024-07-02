The Golden State Warriors may have lost Klay Thompson this offseason, but they are moving on. On Tuesday, it's been reported that veteran forward Kyle Anderson is headed to Golden State via a sign-and-trade transaction involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Anderson also reportedly is going to ink a three-year deal with the Dubs worth $27 million.

“Free agent F Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. He’ll land with Warriors on a sign-and-trade with Minnesota.”

Included in the transaction is a second-round swap and some cash that the Warriors are sending to the Timberwolves, also per Wojnarowski.

Even if the Timberwolves had the desire to keep Anderson, they just don't have a comfortable salary cap situation to force things with him. They are one of the few teams that is over the second apron line.

Anderson spent the last two NBA seasons with Minnesota, and in both campaigns, the Timberwolves managed to make it to the NBA Playoffs. During his time with the T'wolves, the 30-year-old Anderson gathered averages of 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while making 48.6 percent of his attempts from the field and just 22.9 percent of his tries from behind the arc.

The UCLA Bruins product is an intriguing addition to the mix in Golden State. He doesn't have the numbers that jump out of the page and his style of play is far from exciting, but there's a reason that he continues to be around the league. Anderson appears to have the ability to blend well with his teammates on the floor. He's someone who will not take away a lot of touches from the Warriors' main scoring options but can do a little bit of everything for the Warriors without requiring the ball much.

Anderson is also capable of guarding multiple positions and making the right plays on the court. Those are some of the qualities that the Warriors are looking forward to getting from the former first-round pick.

Anderson started his journey in the pros in 2014 when he was taken 30th overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the 2014 NBA Draft. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Spurs before signing a four-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018. In 2022, he inked a two-year deal with the Timberwolves.

Kyle Anderson's agreement with the Warriors sparks reactions online

The Anderson move of the Warriors does not seem to have a popular one around the internet, with many fans either bashing it or putting up sarcastic takes on the latest Golden State front office maneuver.

“Ain’t no way this a real front office”

“As a diehard Warriors fan this just completed our team 🙏🏽 Thank you so much Mike Dunleavy, I don’t think anymore moves are needed”

