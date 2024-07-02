Klay Thompson, after 13 seasons in blue and gold, is leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks. Since being drafted by the Warriors in 2011, Thompson has been an integral part of the Warriors' four NBA Championships, although the relationship between Thompson and Golden State has seemingly ended on a sour note.

After one of worst, if not the worst, seasons of his career, Thompson had a big decision to make in NBA Free Agency. Coming off a five-year, $189 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2019, Thompson could choose to return to the Warriors on a much smaller and shorter deal than the one he signed on the heels of a fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance five years ago, or he could choose to leave behind his fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the only team he has known as a pro.

As he was making his decision, Thompson, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, specifically requested his longtime teammate Curry not force the proverbial hand of the Warriors' front office.

“It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return,” Slater wrote. “Curry’s measured voice, even if it altered the outcome, wouldn’t change the genuineness of Joe Lacob and the front office’s true desire to have Thompson back.”

Warriors utilized ‘cold' approach to Klay Thompson negotiations

Klay Thompson's goal in reportedly asking Stephen Curry, the Warriors' best, most popular, and highest-paid player to not intervene in the negotiations would appear to be a sign Thompson wanted to see if Golden State was truly committed to bringing back the sharpshooting guard. In the end, Thompson apparently found his answer and signed three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, a team that just reached the NBA Finals, as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

The deal he ultimately signed with Dallas is less than the one the Warriors reportedly offered Thompson last offseason; according to reports, Golden State offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million, which Thompson turned down ahead of the final season on his contract.

But Thompson's seemingly contentious negotiations are a part of a larger, more orchestrated plan in regards to contract talks within the Warriors organization, according to Anthony Slater.

“But the substantial relationship fracturing that led to this split points the microscope at upper management,” Slater wrote for The Athletic. “Controlling owner Joe Lacob led a front-office effort to take a cold, mostly uncommunicative approach to Thompson’s next contract in his three summers of extension eligibility, team sources said, which isn’t separate from their norm. Lacob has done similar in the past with Curry, [Steve] Kerr, Bob Myers, Andre Iguodala and Green, using dwindling time as a weapon but ultimately paying up (he put a substantial offer on the table for Myers) after a staring contest.”

Lacob has been widely praised for his willingness to spend money on a contending team — the Warriors have long paid millions in luxury tax payments in order to retain multiple highly paid players — but it appears the Warriors were also willing to let an aging franchise cornerstone walk if they couldn't sign him at the right price or term.

While Thompson's new $50 million deal is less than the Warriors' reported offer last offseason in terms of annual salary, Dallas gave Thompson an additional year, which would keep Thompson, who tore his ACL and Achilles tendon in 2019 and 2020, respectively, under contract until he is 37 years old. A two-year deal for Thompson would have kept his deal in line with Curry, who will become a free agent in 2026.