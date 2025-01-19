Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is apologizing to Jordan Poole. Green apologized on social media to Poole, who now plays for the Washington Wizards. Poole and Green didn't appear to get along too well when the guard played alongside Green in the Bay Area. In fact, Green allegedly punched Poole in a 2022 incident.

“I really am sorry,” Green said on X, formerly Twitter.

The apology came in response to comments Poole made after a Warriors-Wizards game on Saturday.

“Yeah, I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there,” Poole told reporters after the game, per NBC Sports. “A really good group. A really good staff. Shout out to the fans. I saw a lot of 3 jerseys out there, a lot of JP3 jerseys, which is always really cool. I always get a lot of love [here]. I spent some good quality time here, and it's dope to see it appreciated.”

Golden State defeated Washington on Saturday, 122-114.

The Warriors' Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy

Green is known for his physical play on the floor, and it often lands him in hot water. He's known to be called Draymond “Flagrant 2” Green in some circles. The Warriors forward also has served suspensions while he's played in the NBA.

The Warriors forward does seem to be filled with regret about the Poole incident. He's spoken about it multiple times.

“One of my biggest failures as a vet was what happened with Jordan Poole,” Green said, per The Two Cents Podcast. It took me to go through that failure with Jordan Poole, who was someone that came in and chose his locker to be next to me because he wanted to learn from me. [He] was someone that I would spend time with and that I would pour into, and I [f–ked] it all up.”

Perhaps with this latest apology the two players can settle the differences. The Warriors next play the Boston Celtics Monday.