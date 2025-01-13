The Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green tension has occurred for the past few seasons. The Minnesota Timberwolves center has been on the receiving end of many jabs from Green, both metaphorical and physical. After all, Green called out the Timberwolves big man during the 2024 playoffs.

Regardless of the jabs, Gobert doesn't feel the same way. It's the inverse. He explained to ESPN's Tim MacMahon his empathy for Green, despite the tension in previous seasons.

“It's hard to know what's going on in someone else's mind,” Gobert said. “But I just hope for him that he's happy because he's a father, he's a husband, he's a leader of this community. Regardless of what happened in the past, I have empathy for everyone. I want to see him be happy and be the best version of himself.”

Both players are crucial parts of their respective teams, although the box score doesn't reflect it. Gobert is an elite rim protector, as evidenced by his four Defensive Player of the Year trophies. For Green, he doesn't have those accolades but his impact is second-to-none.

He establishes the offense for the Golden State Warriors. Even with Stephen Curry, the forward initiates the offense. He's a great facilitator and one of the most versatile defenders in the modern NBA.

Will Draymond Green let go of the beef with Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert?

Green has been one to hold onto grudges for quite a while. It doesn't matter who it is. However, that's part of his nature. After all, Green went after rookie Zach Edey for an altercation they had during a game. His temperament might not always be there, but it's a possibility.

Gobert is quite passive and doesn't want to see the hate from any side. Unfortunately for him, he's been under much scrutiny for the past few years. For instance, Shaquille O'Neal has criticized Gobert for not being dominant. He's taken a liking to hitting Gobert with insults.

While the 2020s are different from O'Neal's prime, the insults and name calling aren't necessary. Not to mention, it's not productive in legitimate basketball discourse. Despite the constant attacks, Gobert continually feels for people who rudely criticize him.

His numbers have decreased from season's past. However, Karl-Anthony Towns is out of Minnesota and Julius Randle is in. The offensive production isn't there, but the defense remains at a high level. It won't take away his criticisms from guys like Green. No matter what, that's not the focus for Gobert. He can only focus on himself.