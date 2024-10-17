The Golden State Warriors held an open practice for their fans ahead of the regular season starting, and just like almost every team has done, they did a rookie showcase. This is where the first year players find a song, and sing it to the fans for fun and entertainment. For the Warriors it was Jackson Rowe, but apparently Draymond Green wasn't a fan.

Green didn't like it so much that he started booing Rowe, and compared his performance to Blake Hinson, who performed a Taylor Swift song.

“That man just gave us a whole song, and you couldn't give us a verse,” Green said to Rowe.

Hopefully, Green is more of a fan of Rowe's basketball skills, and then he'll get some props from him.

Draymond Green thinks the Warriors can still contend for title

Draymond Green still believes that the Warriors can make another championship run, and mostly because he hasn't lost belief in his or Stephen Curry's ability to lead the team to victories. In an interview with The Athletic, Green went off on a small tangent to help people understand the Warriors are not done.

“I know I ain’t done. I know [Curry] ain’t done. So it ain’t like, ‘All right, I feel like I’m at the end. I’m cashing it in.’ Nah. We can do that s**t again. I know we can do it again. I’m not a part of the consortium that don’t think we can get it done,” Green said.

“But in doing it again, you’ve got to acknowledge that it’s not going to look like it did before. I’d struggle if we were just cashing it in,” Green said. “That ain’t for me. But I don’t feel like anyone around here is doing that. We’re actively trying to put the pieces together to build.”

The Warriors made some changes to their roster this offseason, as Klay Thompson departed to the Dallas Mavericks. In free agency, the Warriors added Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De'Anthony Melton. So far in the preseason, those pieces have looked good on the team, and the hope is that it can carry on into the regular season.

The big question is whether or not Curry and Green still have what it takes to lead a championship team, and if it will be enough to get them where they want to go. The Warriors attempted to get a third star over the offseason but were unsuccessful in doing so. Now, they'll have to do what they can with the roster they have.