After staying mum for 24 hours following the announcement of his suspension, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has finally broken his silence and made his first social media post on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the NBA slapped Green with a one-game suspension for stomping on Domantas Sabonis during their Monday showdown. It earned Green a Flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection from the contest, and the league ultimately decided it warrants a suspension because of the Warriors vet’s history of doing such “unsportsmanlike acts.”

While many expected Green to immediately react to the suspension, that was not the case at all. Perhaps he was simply heeding the advice of team president and GM Bob Myers who told him to sleep on it before making a public announcement.

Green did not really address his suspension on his Instagram post, but he seems to be implying that he’s not deterred by what’s happening and the issues surrounding him. As he re-shared a video of him going at it with Kings fans following his Game 2 ejection, he wrote “Because winners always win.”

Draymond Green's first social media posts since the NBA suspended him for Game 3 vs. Kings "Because winners always win" 👀 pic.twitter.com/OT5P62Ap9c — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 20, 2023

Draymond Green won’t be with the Warriors in Game 3 to serve his suspension, and by the looks of it, fans will have to wait until Game 4 before the Dubs’ defensive anchor fully address his suspension.

Besides, as Myers himself said, there’s nothing they can do now to appeal Green’s suspension. He emphasized that nothing will change the fact that Dray won’t suit up for Thursday’s game.

“We’ve been here before. Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court. It’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not playing … it doesn’t matter,” Myers shared.

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will adjust in Game 3 without Green, but it surely be a tough game for them, especially now that they are trailing the Kings 2-0.