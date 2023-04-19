Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When it was announced Tuesday that Draymond Green is going to be suspended for Game 3 of their playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings, many kept an eye on Dray’s social media channels to see his reaction. To the surprise of many, however, the Golden State Warriors vet has remained silent.

Usually, Green is the first one to react to such news. He often takes it to his Twitter or podcast to share his thoughts, and everyone thought he’s going to do the same this time. After all, after his stomping controversy with Domantas Sabonis (which is the reason for his suspension), he defended his actions and claimed he has nowhere else to step his foot on. The Warriors forward also took it to his Instagram to describe it as a “solid basketball play.”

Apparently, though, there’s a reason why Green has not been as active on social media as one would expect. According to Warriors president and GM Bob Myers, he told Dray to keep his thoughts to himself overnight and really sleep on it before saying it publicly, per NBC Sports.

Bob Myers told Draymond yesterday to sleep on his reaction to the suspension before talking pic.twitter.com/cfXJ7WYi0p — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps we’ll hear from Draymond Green soon now that it has been a day since his suspension was handed to him. But who knows, maybe he’s staying silent in order to not cause any unnecessary distraction for the team ahead of Game 3.

Once Green returns, there is no denying that the press will keep bugging him with questions related to the incident until he breaks his silence.

For what it’s worth, Dray has already addressed the Warriors when he attended Wednesday’s practice, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. While Steve Kerr wouldn’t share what Green told his teammates, the good thing is he’s with the team.