A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It comes as no surprise that Draymond Green is in the middle of a full-blown controversy yet again. Moreover, it also does not come as a complete shock that the Golden State Warriors star was slapped with a one-game suspension by the league after his violent foot stomp on Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in their Game 2 encounter.

As it turns out, the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond for Game 3 on Thursday may have been a bit personal for league commissioner Adam Silver. Respected Warriors reporter Tim Kawakami of The Athletic seems to believe that this is the case:

“But I can picture Silver and his lieutenants feeling like Green was taunting them, too, for those few minutes Monday. I’m not saying they’re entirely wrong to feel this way,” Kawakami wrote in his tweet.

If you really think about it, this theory may not be that far out. Especially if you saw Green with a big grin on his face as the referees were reviewing his incident with Sabonis:

The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green's ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 18, 2023

Adam Silver himself was watching the game live at the Golden 1 Center, and he had a front-row view of Green’s antics — both his stomp on Sabonis as well as Draymond’s decision to rile up the crowd shortly after. Kawakami seems to believe that Green was also directing some of his taunting toward commissioner Silver and his crew.

Whatever the case might be, the Warriors will now need to face the Kings in Game 3 without Draymond in the mix. It remains to be seen what sort of impact this will have on this must-win game for the defending champs.