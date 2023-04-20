A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There was some doubt surrounding Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis’ injury status for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. This is after the All-Star big man reportedly had to undergo X-rays in order to determine the extent of his sternum injury following an untoward incident with Draymond Green in Game 2. At this point, however, it is clear that Sabonis did not suffer a significant injury from Draymond’s foot stomp, and there is now clarity with regard to his availability for Thursday’s clash.

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Warriors

The good news for Kings fans is that Sabonis will be available to play for Game 3. This update comes via ESPN’s NBA insider Tim Reynolds who reports that it was Sacramento head coach Mike Brown himself who declared Sabonis’ availability for Thursday’s matchup.

This is obviously a great development for the Kings, who will now have the services of their star big man available for this crucial contest. Sabonis has been integral to Sacramento’s success this season, and he will be looking to make a significant impact in Game 3 against a Warriors squad that is in dire need of a win. For their part, another victory for the Kings will put them ahead 3-0, and will pretty much end any and all hope for the defending champs to get back in this series.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will be without Draymond Green, who was the man responsible for Sabonis’ injury scare. The league decided that Green’s actions were excessive and unsportsmanlike, and he is now going to be forced to sit out Game 3.