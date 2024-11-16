It’s rare to see Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr apologize to the team’s fanbase for a “disgusting” basketball display, but that’s precisely what happened following a game where Draymond Green was ejected. In the Warriors’ 123-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green picked up two technical fouls in 33 seconds. But his questionable play on Zach Edey amid chasing a loose back, Draymond yanked on the rookie center’s foot, tripping him in the backcourt in the third quarter, brewed frustration.

With 7:06 in the third quarter, Green hooked Edey’s foot, per CJ Fogler’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins expressed frustration over the fact that the play was never reviewed, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break, and he’s been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down, and it doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

Edey shared the same frustration.

“It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” Edey said after the game.

And while Kerr and Green refused to address the official directly, Steve admitted whether intentional or not Green’s play was “dirty.”

Warriors' Steve Kerr apologizes to fans for ‘disgusting’ game

After Draymond Green was ejected toward the end of Friday’s win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr apologized to the Golden State Warriors’ fans. He felt terrible about what happened.

“The last quarter, the last half was disgusting. I felt bad for our fans having to watch that – what transpired,” Kerr said, per Andrews.

In addressing the NBA’s “code,” Kerr reminded reporters what transpired during Game 2 of the Warriors’ playoff series against the Grizzlies in 2022 when Dillon Brooks fouled Gary Payton II.

“There is a code,” Kerr said. “This code that players follow where you never put a guy’s season [or] career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow. … He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

The Warriors improved to 10-2.