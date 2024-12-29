After starting the season off strong, the Golden State Warriors have found themselves in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, and are trying to find answers. They were on the cusp of losing their fourth straight game, and Draymond Green wanted to light a fire under Buddy Hield, which was caught on the hot mic.

“Wake the f–k up. Or go sit the f–k down. S–t,” Green said to Hield.

After the game, Green was asked about what he said to Hield, and he had a long response but ultimately said he didn't care if the mic caught him saying what he said.

“As a leader you have to try different methods. Sometimes you go to a guy, sometimes you don't,” Green told reporters. “I've played with Buddy now for 30 games. Trying to learn what makes him tick, you've got to try different methods. Jonathan Kuminga, I go to, and I say, ‘Hey, this is what I need you to do. Look at this this way.' He'll go do it. If I yell at him, I don't think he's going to do it. He [won't] listen.”

“I've happened to play a lot of championship basketball, a lot of meaningful basketball. Buddy hasn't had the opportunity to play a lot of meaningful basketball in this league,” Green continued. “Guess what? It's our job to make sure he understands what that means.

“If people don't like it, so be it. That's why they don't have four championships and I do.”

Draymond Green has never been shy of speaking what comes to his mind, but it also shows that he is trying to be the best leader he can be. The Warriors ended up winning the game against the Phoenix Suns, so whatever he ended up saying to Hield must've worked.