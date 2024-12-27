The Golden State Warriors' future took a major turn when Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into an altercation during practice a season after winning the NBA championship. They were never able to come back from that situation, which led the Warriors to trade Poole to the Washington Wizards.

Green has been apologetic about the moment several times, and he recently opened up on his show about how it taught him to be a better vet to his younger teammates.

“One of my biggest failures as a vet was what happened with Jordan Poole,” Green said. “It took me to go through that failure with Jordan Poole, who was someone that came and chose his locker to be next to me because he wanted to learn from me, was someone that I would spend time with, someone I'd pour into, and I f—-d it all up.

“It taught me a ton, it showed me how to be a better vet for Jonathan Kuminga, how to be a better vet for Moses Moody I had to go through that in order to learn.”

“With Jordan Poole I wanted to pour into him as well and I did pour into him, but the ‘how to' I didn't necessarily know. Because I necessarily didn't know, that led us to a place that you can't come back from.”

Poole was set to be the future of the Warriors, but with the incident, it didn't seem like the best idea for him to still be on the same team with Green. Poole is now doing his thing with the Wizards, and he's looking to take the keys to that franchise instead.

Draymond Green opens up about Jordan Poole incident

Earlier this season, Draymond Green also spoke about the Jordan Poole incident and how it led him to distance himself from the team.

“A couple years ago, man, I really distanced myself,” Green said in an interview with Andscape. “And I had to. I needed to. When that incident happened [with Poole], I just really needed to. So, I really distanced myself. And in doing that, you miss a lot. But once you do that it’s hard to come back.”

Green ended up stepping away from the team at that time and was fined for the incident. When Green came back, it was obvious that things wouldn't be the same, and something had to change during the offseason. It seems like Green has grown from the incident, and maybe one day, he and Poole can come together and move past it.