Despite the Golden State Warriors’ struggles this 2022-23 season, Draymond Green is not losing confidence about their ability to defend their title.

Green showed as much after their visit to the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters that he’s already excited for next year’s visit.

“It’s been a very great visit and looking forward to coming back next year,” Gree said on their trip to the White House to meet US President Joe Biden, per Madeline Kenny of Bay Area News Group.

Warriors fans got to love Draymond Green’s confidence and faith on the team. While the Dubs are currently 22-22 and just no. 7 in the Western Conference–which puts them at a Play-in position–he doesn’t seem bothered by it, even for just a bit.

It is not the first time Green also shared his belief about Golden State’s ability to repeat as NBA champions. He recently revealed to Stephen A Smith where his confidence is coming from, emphasizing that they know “what it takes” to win.

“All those teams that you just mentioned—Memphis, Dallas, New Orleans, Denver, Sacramento—they’re having incredible seasons. You gotta tip your hat to those guys. Joker’s playing at the MVP level we’ve come accustomed to, Ja as you say is ‘box office,’ Luka the same thing. Zion, CJ and those guys. You gotta pay attention to those guys and understand what they’ve got goin, but I think for us personally, we know that it’s more about us than it is about them,” Green shared.

Of course the Warriors have to walk the talk after Dray’s latest statement. Nonetheless, Green has certainly hyped the team and the fan base with his strong remarks.