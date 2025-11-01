Steve Kerr isn't thinking too negatively about the Golden State Warriors' 120-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Kerr is going through the 12th year of his head coaching career, all with the Warriors. He's won four titles throughout his tenure as he looks to earn his fifth while longtime stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are still playing.

However, Golden State dropped a game against Milwaukee that the team should have won. Giannis Antetokounmpo was absent due to knee soreness, but Ryan Rollins stepped up to lead the Bucks to an upset win without their superstar.

Kerr reflected on the loss a day after the game, via 95.7 The Game. He doesn't view it as a let down, noting the lack of sharpness from his team while Milwaukee made bigger plays down the stretch.

“I don’t think we had a let down, personally. I think honestly, we just weren’t sharp. And Milwaukee played a phenomenal game… Sometimes you just have to credit your opponent. And I’m really proud of our guys to start out the season with this schedule. It’s been a crazy schedule to start the season,” Kerr said.

What lies ahead for Steve Kerr, Warriors

It's still early into the 2025-26 season, which might explain why Steve Kerr isn't stressing out over the Warriors' loss to the Bucks.

However, Golden State must take advantage of all the chances that come its way. It's not too often that the opponent is missing their superstar player, something that the Warriors failed to exploit.

Despite the loss, Golden State still has a solid start to the season with a 4-2 record. They've benefitted from having the star trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green healthy to begin the year. Not only that, but they've seen significant growth from Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and rookie Will Richard.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.