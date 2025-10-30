Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made it clear that he believes Steve Kerr will remain the team’s head coach beyond the 2025–26 season. This news comes despite the fact that the veteran is entering the final year of his contract. Speaking on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Pregame Live” before Golden State’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Dunleavy emphasized that Kerr’s situation is unlike any other.

“Look, the reality is Steve can stay as long as he wants,” Dunleavy said. “He’s got great self-awareness. He knows where he’s at. We want him fully committed, and we’re respectful that he’s taking the season to evaluate things. I’m confident that he’ll be back and we’ll get something done.”

Kerr, who signed a two-year, 35 million extension in February 2024, has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles since taking over in 2014. He said earlier this month that he is comfortable waiting until the end of the season before addressing his future.

“As I get older, I think a lot about what would drive me from the NBA,” Kerr told The TK Show. “I love being part of a team and collaborating, but the travel and length of the season start to wear on you. I just want to see where everything stands later in the year.”

The Warriors' relationship with Steve Kerr is built on trust

Dunleavy said the organization supports that approach. The Warriors view Kerr’s decision as part of a long-term partnership built on mutual trust.

“This is not like a normal situation with a coach in the last year of his deal,” Dunleavy said. “This is Steve Kerr. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

The Warriors have started strong. They've won four of their first five games behind Stephen Curry’s leadership and improved play from Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Kerr continues to focus on maximizing Curry’s championship window while balancing his own future.

For Dunleavy, the message is simple. Golden State wants Kerr to stay, but only if he remains fully committed to the grind that has defined one of basketball’s greatest dynasties.