Despite the Golden State Warriors losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the team has started hot this season, with many having high expectations for them later down the line. While the Warriors' loss to the Bucks came without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team still has gotten high regard from many in the basketball world, such as Shaquille O'Neal.

Speaking with Rich Eisen on his self-titled show, O'Neal would be asked about his outlook for Golden State this season and how they started, prompting the former player and basketball analyst to give high praise. He would go as far as to say that he trusts “that five in the playoffs more than I trust any five,” in regards to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga.

“Love how they're playing. I trust that five in the playoffs more than I trust any other five,” O'Neal said. “Steph, Jimmy, Draymond, Old man Al Horford, that experience alone is will be very important, but then you got a young guy like Kuminga, who's mixing it up very well, so you know, when it comes to the postseason, and, you know, having the experience and, you know, slowing the game down and always making the right critical decision, I like that lineup a lot.”

"I trust that five in the playoffs more than I trust any other five… I like that lineup a lot.” Shaq with HIGH praise for the Warriors 🗣️ (via @RichEisenShow)pic.twitter.com/orzSCvAbOI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

Warriors' Steve Kerr on the rotation

After a dominant start to the season for the Warriors, the starting lineup is an interesting one that head coach Steve Kerr will look to solidify as time goes on. Speaking after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday that it will be a “pattern” of Horford coming off the bench, and depending on the matchup, the fifth spot will go to either Quinten Post or Brandin Podziemski.

“This is going to be a pattern for us,” Kerr said, via 95.7 The Game. “I really just want to bring Al [Horford] off the bench. If he’s going to be 20 minutes, 20 to 25 minutes, I’d rather have him come off the bench and be able to close with him if we need to, like we did against Denver. So we’ll probably go back and forth between Quentin and BP [Brandin Podziemski] for now, just depending on what the center matchup looks like.”

At any rate, the Warriors take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.