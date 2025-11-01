Derrick White had high praises to share about Jaylen Brown's start to the 2025-26 season following the Boston Celtics' win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Going into the game, Brown has channeled his top traits as the team's first option with Jayson Tatum out. Five games in, he was averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He was shooting 52.2% from the field, including 46.9% from beyond the arc, and 75.8% from the free-throw line.

Brown didn't miss a step in the rivalry matchup during the NBA Cup opener. In 32 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 32 points, six assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 13-of-19 overall, including 4-of-7 from downtown, and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.

White reacted to Brown's performance after the game. He described his co-star as an unbelievable player, understanding Boston needs that from him a game-by-game basis.

“He’s unbelievable, that’s what we need from him. Every night he’s came out and done what we need him to do. Big time player and he makes big time plays,” White said.

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against 76ers

Jaylen Brown's efforts helped the Celtics win their third straight game after beating the 76ers 109-108 on the road.

Boston had a lot of the momentum throughout the game, leading by as much as 24 points. Even though Philadelphia fought back to have the game go down to the wire, the visitors made enough defensive plays to give the hosts their first loss of the season.

Rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in both categories with 45 rebounds while limiting their turnovers to 10. It wasn't the case for the 76ers, grabbing 40 rebounds but gave the ball away 18 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Boston, including Brown. Anfernee Simons delivered a solid performance off the bench, putting up 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 7-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-9 from deep. Derrick White came next with 15 points and four rebounds, Payton Pritchard had 15 points and five assists, while Luka Garza provided nine points and five rebounds.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Houston Rockets on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.