The Golden State Warriors gave head coach Steve Kerr little reason to worry in their 98-79 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who combined for 40 points, the Warriors produced a 32-14 third quarter to take charge of the game.

The game, however, did not go without incident.

At one point, a Steve Kerr lookalike took the opportunity to walk towards the Warriors' bench with a drink in his hands. The fan can be seen wearing Kerr’s iconic No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey and even managed to distract the Warriors coach mid-game, per a video posted to Instagram by courtsidebuzzig.

The individual drew amused looks from the Warriors players as Kerr looked behind baffled at one point. The fan was later seen on the big screen, evidently happy with his work.

The same may have been true for the Warriors players. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points with 9-12 shooting, recording his 16,000th point in the process. He also had five assists and rebounds each.

Curry scored 19 and had eight assists as Golden State moved to 4-1 for the season. Quinten Post started to match up with Ivica Zubac and finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting.

Brandin Podziemski supplied 12 points off the bench while Draymond Green produced seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jonathan Kuminga contributed nine points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

For the Clippers, James Harden led the way with 20 points and four rebounds while Kawhi Leonard had 18 points and five rebounds. However, the Clippers suffered due to a poor shooting night all around.

They converted just six of their 33 three-pointers and went just 36.6% percent overall from the field. The Warriors, on the other hand, went an overall 45.3% from the field.

They will now take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, who have started their season 3-1.