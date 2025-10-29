Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton has been working behind the scenes and rehabbing from a torn left ACL he suffered while playing with the team during the 2024-25 season. While he has missed the start of the 2025-26 season, Melton continues to be on the road to recovery and could be back on the court sometime in November.

Melton was re-evaluated by the Dubs' medical staff on Wednesday and was cleared for intensified individual and small group on-court workouts, the team said in a press release. The 27-year-old combo guard will be integrated into practice over the next two weeks, entering November, and he will be re-evaluated again in three weeks on Nov. 19.

This is certainly good news for Melton and the Warriors, as he continues to ramp up his activities and strengthen his knee.

To this point, the word surrounding Melton has been positive, and everyone associated with the organization is happy to have him back in the fold. Upon returning, he will provide head coach Steve Kerr with even more depth than the team already has.

In six games with the Warriors last season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

This offseason, Melton waited until before the start of training camp to sign a two-year, $6.5 million contract to return to Golden State. He was forced to wait until later in the offseason because of the ongoing contract discussions the Warriors held with Jonathan Kuminga.

Upon that situation being resolved, Melton agreed to his contract and rejoined the team.

The Warriors are off to a fast start this season, winning four of their first five games by an average of 12.0 points per game. Their only loss came on the road in the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Once he returns, Melton will slowly be integrated into the Warriors' nightly rotation. Kerr and the team's medical staff will closely monitor his minutes and allow Melton to work his way back to full speed.

Keeping Melton healthy for the playoffs is Golden State's main concern as he continues to work his way toward his 2025-26 season debut. While this is still a few weeks out, Melton is on the right path to returning.