VThe Golden State Warriors had their two-game win streak snapped on Thursday following their 120-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who was sidelined due to a knee injury. But it was a former Warrior who sank Golden State as Ryan Rollins dropped a career-high 32 points. Stephen Curry had a team-high 27 points, but he was overshadowed by his ex-teammate.

Even so, Stephen Curry delivered a gift for his ex-Warriors teammate Rollins after the game, despite being upset at the loss, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“Watching him on film before tonight, you see he’s being very calculated on how to use his speed and create space and get downhill,” Curry said. “Shooting shots when he’s open. It seems like the game has slowed down enough when he’s making proper reads. . .You obviously saw it tonight, he played fearless out there. . .I’m happy for him, but I’m also pissed off.”

The gift that Curry gave to Rollins was a signed jersey, a touching gesture for a player who used to have his locker right next to Curry during his rookie season with the Warriors.

“That’s my guy man. He was my locker neighbor my first year. My first year was very fast for me, too, so, he was a great, down to earth dude,” Rollins said. “Him being Steph Curry, him just being so down to earth and humble and just how he talked to me when I was just coming in and for who he was at that time, his stature, (it was) very humbling.”

Curry has been off to a strong start to the season, averaging 27.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 41.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 97 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

On the other and, Rollins is off to a career-year. He’s averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.