The Golden State Warriors embarked on a two-game road trip this week, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on tap. Despite the tough schedule to start the season, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have had no issues keeping things light and fun.

Prior to the first game of the trip against the Bucks, Jimmy Butler spotted a young fan sitting courtside wearing a Warriors jersey. But it wasn't just any Warriors jersey. The young fan was wearing a Buddy Hield Warriors jersey.

Butler gave the fan a bit of a hard time during pregame warm ups, then called over Hield to come see the fan with his jersey for himself. The two Warriors played shared a laugh, Hield lauded the fan, took a photo with him, and then returned to his pregame warm ups.

Jimmy Butler was shocked to see the kid rocking a Buddy Hield jersey 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/2ZaJmA20nj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

The Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to their season, even more reason to be as joyful as they are. They're 4-1 through their first five games, which included a stretch of five games in eight nights. They've taken down the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, with their lone loss coming against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Through the first five games of the season, Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three.

Buddy Hield kicked off the season on a strong note, recording 17 points with five three-pointers off the Warriors bench in their opening night win against the Lakers. He scored 11 points against the Nuggets in the second game, but has combined for just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting over the last three games.