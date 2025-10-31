Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry responded to his head coach Steve Kerr's 0-12 take after Thursday's loss to a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks team. In a 120-110 win, eight Bucks players scored in double figures, and each of them drained at least one three, as Milwaukee finished the night 19-for-46 from deep. Against teams playing without their leading scorer, Kerr guessed the Warriors are 0-12.

Curry responded to Kerr's exaggerated guess in the locker room after the loss, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“For us to mention it and him to talk about it is a coach's worst nightmare, but it's not like they didn't play a hell of a game,” Curry said. “We had a lot of slip-ups and turnovers, but we showed some fight. Enough to, three or four times, crawl back in, get a lead, and then they hit two threes. Get it to two, and then they hit two threes. Just didn't do enough to get over the hump.”

Ryan Rollins' 32 points, including five threes, eight assists, and three rebounds, led the Bucks. Myles Turner finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block. Cole Anthony led the bench with 16 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 13 points and four steals, and Bobby Portis chipped in a dozen points.

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry (27), Jonathan Kuminga (24), and Jimmy Butler (23) combined for 74 points, including 7-for-16 from deep, but couldn't deter Milwaukee's offensive rhythm down the stretch of a 10-point loss.

Steve Kerr's painfully honest 0-12 take after Warriors' loss

After the Bucks defeated the Warriors without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that this scenario had played out more than once, and, as Stephen Curry reminded everyone, the team had been warned. When Antetokounmpo was a late scratch, the Warriors had to, of course, shift their game plan.

Still, the Bucks defeated the Warriors without their star player, a feat that has happened a dozen times over the years, Kerr said, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted.

“We're like 0-12 the last couple years when opponents sit their stars,” Kerr said.

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they face the Pacers on Saturday.