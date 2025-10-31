The Golden State Warriors had every reason to win Thursday night in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting out with knee soreness, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks were without their best player. Before the game, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield were all smiles during warmups, joking around with a young fan wearing a Hield jersey courtside. That lighthearted mood didn't last long as the Warriors lost 120-110 and fell to 4-2 on the season.

After the game, Steve Kerr didn't hold back about a frustrating trend that's been haunting his team.

“We're like 0-12 the last couple years when opponents sit their stars,” Kerr said, as per Anthony Slater on X.

It's the kind of honest admission that captures what went wrong in Milwaukee. The Warriors had a golden opportunity with Giannis on the bench, but they couldn't take advantage of it.

Turnovers killed Golden State all night. They gave the ball away 22 times, with Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga each responsible for five of those giveaways. Every time the Warriors tried to build something, another turnover handed Milwaukee an easy chance going the other way.

The shooting numbers didn't help either. Milwaukee knocked down 19 3s at 41.3% while Golden State only managed 13 at 34.2%. When you combine cold shooting with that many turnovers, it isn't easy to win on the road.

What made it worse was watching Ryan Rollins have a career night against his former team. Rollins, who Golden State drafted in 2022, dropped 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He hit five threes and dished out eight assists while running the show for Milwaukee.

His most painful moment came late in the fourth. Curry hit a three to cut the Bucks' lead to 106-104, and it felt like Golden State might actually steal this one. But Rollins answered right back with his own three just 10 seconds later, sparking an 11-2 run that put the game away.

Curry finished with 27 points and Kuminga added 24, while Jimmy Butler contributed 23. Myles Turner scored for the Bucks 17 points, and their bench outscored Golden State's reserves 38-29.

The Warriors will play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.