Draymond Green has a lot to prove after he signed a huge extension with Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors. Although, there are still a lot of things holding him back. His ankle injury has prevented him from seeing serviceable minutes throughout the NBA Preseason. This meant that Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis had to take over for him. They did well and held the fort for the Stephen Curry-led team but the way Green plays is surely missed in the squad. He gave a crucial update on his health status after being placed as questionable for their season opener, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“I do feel good. I don’t feel all the way 100% myself, but I’m getting there,” were the words that may scare Warriors fans as Draymond Green unveiled his current scenario.

Steve Kerr is known to give his Warriors stars full rest whenever they encounter tough challenges like injuries. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson know that their coach will always prioritize health over some early wins in the season. Green is experiencing exactly that firsthand. He does not have to worry about rushing back into the court while nursing some pain.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was a revelation for the Warriors when they faced the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Preseason. The Hoosier notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga also gave his best effort against the San Antonio Spurs. He had an all-around performance with 13 points, five assists, and six rebounds. The youth have taken over since their veteran star has not yet fully recovered. This team is in good hands.