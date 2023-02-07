The Golden State Warriors aren’t one to typically make a lot of moves at the NBA Trade Deadline and even with the team struggling to find consistency this season, veteran Draymond Green doesn’t expect things to be any different this time around.

Via Anthony Slater:

“We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times.”

As constructed, the Dubs are built to contend. It just comes down to health and finding a rhythm. Steph Curry is, unfortunately, out again with another injury, which is a crushing blow. But at 28-26, not all is lost yet for Golden State.

The most notable trade they’ve made in recent years is for Andrew Wiggins. Any move that the front office potentially makes by Thursday would almost certainly threaten their future, too. And reports indicate the Dubs are only willing to include two specific young players in any deal. Via Matt Moore:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kyle Lowry, Heat

Kyle Lowry gets injury update for Heat as trade rumors fly

Joey Mistretta ·

Grant Williams, Celtics, Grant Williams trade, Grant Williams trade deadline, NBA trade deadline

Why Grant Williams trade buzz is picking up before deadline

Daniel Donabedian ·

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns, NBA Trade Deadline

RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline

Charles Taylor ·

“The Warriors are willing to include their young players, James Wiseman and Moses Moody in particular, in trade offers, but Jonathan Kuminga is considered “off limits.”

After all, GS won a title last season with this same group. The talent is there to compete and Draymond Green knows that. He’s prepared to turn things around with the guys around him in the locker room. Hopefully, Curry is back sooner rather than later too because after all, he is the heartbeat of the offense.