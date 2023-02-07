The Golden State Warriors aren’t one to typically make a lot of moves at the NBA Trade Deadline and even with the team struggling to find consistency this season, veteran Draymond Green doesn’t expect things to be any different this time around.

Via Anthony Slater:

“We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times.”

As constructed, the Dubs are built to contend. It just comes down to health and finding a rhythm. Steph Curry is, unfortunately, out again with another injury, which is a crushing blow. But at 28-26, not all is lost yet for Golden State.

The most notable trade they’ve made in recent years is for Andrew Wiggins. Any move that the front office potentially makes by Thursday would almost certainly threaten their future, too. And reports indicate the Dubs are only willing to include two specific young players in any deal. Via Matt Moore:

“The Warriors are willing to include their young players, James Wiseman and Moses Moody in particular, in trade offers, but Jonathan Kuminga is considered “off limits.”

After all, GS won a title last season with this same group. The talent is there to compete and Draymond Green knows that. He’s prepared to turn things around with the guys around him in the locker room. Hopefully, Curry is back sooner rather than later too because after all, he is the heartbeat of the offense.