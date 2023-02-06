Golden State Warriors fans are in a massive shock after it was revealed that Stephen Curry suffered multiple injuries in his left leg and will have to be sidelined for “multiple weeks.”

Curry sustained the injuries in their recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, during which he tweaked his left ankle and knee. He left the contest in the third quarter and didn’t return. While X-rays on his injured leg came out negative, an MRI conducted showed a bigger problem. The team confirmed Steph “suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg.”

Sure enough, the whole Dubs nation expressed their concern for Curry, especially since his timetable for return is unknown. The “multiple weeks” label can be as short as two weeks sure, but it could be longer.

“I understood about four words in the Stephen Curry injury update. Obviously, I have no idea, but that all sounds bad,” NBA insider Keith Smith wrote.

Another fan commented, “Wow. His absence is so terrible for the team. Last night they were scoreless for more than 4 minutes in the 4Q. Looked like they were lost on the court, no focus, many turnovers, bad handling, careless shots. Hopefully he’ll be back soon enough to fight for a playoff spot.”

“Horrible. the season is cooked if he’s out for extensive time and management will need to determine if they keep this team together or look for major changes before the trade deadline and into the offseason. we all knew the end of the dynasty was near, but hoping for 1-2 more,” a third fan added.

Some fans are keeping an optimistic attitude, especially since the team still has Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. However, the two and the rest of the Warriors certainly have big shoes to fill.

“Its okay. Curry needs to rest. I feel confident with the team without him playing,” one Twitter user commented.

A second optimistic Dubs faithful added, “We can still be the fifth seed in the west if Jordan Poole finds his mojo back ,and playing like last year, we know they can and I believe in these guys Klay, Draymond, Looney all of the rest of guys we will get ready to do it until Steph get back.”

“I don’t know if you know this but the Warriors bench has been playing well lately, outplaying some of the starters. They can do this. I’m looking at you Klay, Poole ,and Wiggs. Step it up,” another supporter shared.

Here’s to hoping that Curry recovers and returns sooner rather than later, though. After all, the Warriors really need him in order to make it to the playoffs and defend their title.