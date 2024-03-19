Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was not happy at all with how things are going for his team, especially after they suffered a 119-112 loss to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at home Monday night. Green is particularly dissatisfied with the Dubs' recent struggles at home, with Golden State going winless in its last three appearances at Chase Center.
Draymond Green gets real about the Warriors' struggles at home
After the loss to the Knicks, Green had enough energy to do a podcast episode where he further expressed his true feelings about the Warriors' winless streak at home.
“The Knicks loss is our third straight loss at home, which again, I don't quite understand. We seem to be playing a lot better and more connected on the road than we are at home and that's a problem because we keep kind of having this week at home,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.
Before falling prey to New York, the Warriors had also lost back-to-back home games to the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 7 and to the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 6. Golden State then went 1-3 in the three-game road trip that followed before getting embarrassed in front of their home crowd by the surging New York squad.
“We all know what's at stake, and what's there. And if you can go on the road and win these tough games, then you should be able to come home and dominate your home court and yet we sit here at 17 – 18 at home this year, and honestly it's unacceptable,” Green added.
Every game is extra important now for the Warriors, as they are precariously sitting on the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. The Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday coupled with Golden State's defeat at the hands of the Knicks relegated the Warriors to the 10th and final spot of the Play-in Tournament picture with just a 35-32 record — only three games better than the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors can pick up the pieces and get back to their winning ways this Wednesday at home against a very beatable opponent in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies. For what it's worth, the Warriors are 3-0 in their last three games at home versus Memphis.