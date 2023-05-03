ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Draymond Green didn’t let Domantas Sabonis off the hook for not exchanging pleasantries after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings in seven games.

Green claims he “lost respect” for the big man for darting towards the locker room following the 120-100 defeat.

“Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis,” Green said. “You don’t shake guys’ hands after you lose, I don’t respect that. I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I went to my locker room and I sat down and I said, ‘This don’t feel right,’ and I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love. You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect.”

Draymond Green confirms on his podcast that Domantas Sabonis didn’t shake anyone’s hand and went to the locker room after the game 7 loss, Green says he lost a lot of respect for him. It’s a weak move. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/fKLFuIvRxC — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 1, 2023

Since then, a video has made the rounds showing Draymond Green doing the exact same thing five years ago. He proudly told the story during the Warriors’ championship parade about deliberately snubbing Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers after they beat them in the 2018 NBA Finals.

"He tried to shake my hand, I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same." –Draymond on not shaking hands with Tristan Thompson after Game 4. pic.twitter.com/VJn82lYUsz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2018

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The show of hubris clearly didn’t sit well with others who viewed his callout of Domantas Sabonis “hypocritical” when he himself has failed to abide by the unwritten rules he sets for others.

Dray has never held himself to the same standards he continues to put on others. At this point it’s just hilarious, and hypocritical — V (@vsaaauce) May 2, 2023

@Money23Green…. So??? You just don’t hold yourself to the standards you set for others — Anthony Turek (@actoo7015) May 2, 2023

Draymond Green has never been shy to speak his mind when it comes to issues around the association. Love him or hate him, the Warriors star’s personality will certainly open himself up to flak.

Tristan Thompson is actually on the Lakers’ roster during these very playoffs. Should the Warriors end up faltering in the series, we’ll see if Green walks the walk with a chance to make things right with TT.