Perhaps the worst part of Ja Morant‘s most recent gun scandal is that it happened just a couple of months after the exact same incident went down. The first time around, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar had everyone convinced that he regretted his mistake and that he actually got help to make sure that he wouldn’t be putting himself in that same situation in the future. Even league commissioner Adam Silver was led to believe that Morant was going to be a changed man.

According to Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, this is the very reason why he believes Silver has been left heartbroken by Morant’s second gun fiasco:

“I saw Adam Silver speaking. Adam Silver looked crushed,” Green said in a recent episode of his podcast. “Adam is a player’s commissioner. And so a part of him I’m sure is just crushed because he’s like, ‘C’mon man.’ Like he said, they had a long conversation and it’s just, ‘I thought we were past this, and we spoke about it.'”

Adam Silver kept a very open mind in his initial conversation with Morant, and there’s no denying that the commissioner was very forgiving in that he really wanted to give Ja a chance to atone for his mistakes. Unfortunately, the embattled superstar did the exact opposite of what he had promised, which has now piled a lot of pressure on Adam Silver to make a hard decision about how he must react to this breach of trust:

“And so now it puts Adam in a tough spot, and (NBA head of basketball operations) Joe Dumars, it puts them in such a tough spot,” Green continued. “What’s the punishment gonna be now? You have time to make that decision, but it is going to be a substantial one. It is going to be one that affects the Memphis Grizzlies’ season.”

"Was [Ja Morant] wrong? Absolutely… You guys should probably stay away from Instagram live, it hasn't proven to be beneficial." Draymond Green speaks on the recent Ja Morant issue. (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/AinLcXy2Hu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

The first time around, Morant was suspended for eight games, which was something that fell in line with the Grizzlies’ own team-imposed punishment on their young star. That clearly wasn’t enough for Ja Morant, which is why the general expectations is that the league is going to slap him with a much more substantial suspension this time around.