Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant decided to release a statement on his most recent gun incident right in the middle of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. For some reason, the embattled guard thought this was the perfect time to do it.

As expected, Morant apologized for his actions — somewhat, at least — as he took full accountability for deciding to brandish his gun on an IG Live feed. Again. Here’s his full statement:

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant stated.

Also unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter were quick to call cap on Morant’s regretful statement. The keyboard warriors went all in on the Grizzlies superstar:

This man isn’t serious — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) May 17, 2023

Bro just don’t whip the gun out on camera. It’s really not that hard — Nick (@NotoriousFNTSY) May 17, 2023

“Sorry I’ll wait two months to do it again instead of one guys my bad” — Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) May 17, 2023

Ja Moron — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) May 17, 2023

What Ja really means is pic.twitter.com/pyU0AQPPE1 — SSB (@SSBKlutch) May 17, 2023

There’s a lot more where that came from, but you get the gist. There was an overwhelming amount of negative reactions to Morant’s apology, while those folks who offered their support for the Grizzlies star came far and few in between.

You can’t really blame the fans for their reaction to Ja Morant’s statement here. After all, this is pretty much what he said the first time he got caught in the exact same situation. That happened just two months ago, yet here we are. Ja can say whatever he wants, but at the end of the day, the fans won’t believe anything until they see it.