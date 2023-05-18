A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

According to former NBA player turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick, Ja Morant did not break the law by deciding to brandish a gun on an IG Live feed. Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green shared the same sentiment when he blasted the fans who are calling for the arrest of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. Charles Barkley, on the other hand, could not disagree with this notion any more.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Game 1 showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, Barkley went on a passionate rant about why the media and the fans have every right to crucify Morant for his inexplicable decision to show off a firearm on social media just two months after the exact same act got him suspended. Sir Charles started off his tirade by calling out anyone and everyone who believes that Morant isn’t at fault:

“We got some idiots, fools, jacka**es on TV that really just piss me off talking about Ja should make a stance saying he didn’t break any laws, he didn’t do anything wrong, we’re in a state where you can carry a gun,” Barkley said. “Those guys are just freakin idiots. … It pisses me off when I hear guys say that.”

"We got some idiots, fools, jackasses on TV that really just piss me off talking about Ja [Morant] should make a stance saying he didn't break any laws, didn't do anything wrong… Those guys are just freakin idiots." Charles Barkley calling someone out 👀pic.twitter.com/Zj7Zd84k9A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

For context, this is Redick’s exact quote on the Ja Morant situation:

“As far as we know, all of these things have been investigated and no law has been broken,” Redick said. “I’m not condoning the behavior. I’m not saying there should be no punishment. There should be. There should be consequences. You are the face of the league. You are representing the NBA. You are a role model to young kids. All of that. I don’t think half a season is the right answer.

“… So why are we trying to lay down the hammer on a 23-year-old who didn’t break a law? Explain that to me!”

Draymond Green, on the other hand, had this to say about Morant’s current predicament:

“I don’t condone what Ja has done, but what I will say is I saw a couple of people screaming, like, ‘Lock him up. Lock him up,” Green said. “It’s actually not illegal to have a gun a lot of places in America. So to just start screaming, ‘Lock him up,’ you all actually don’t know if he broke a law. You don’t know if he had a license. You don’t know if the gun was licensed for him. … So the whole, ‘Lock him up, he’s a thug’ stuff, let’s stop.”

To be fair, both Redick and Green are in agreement that Ja Morant did something wrong. However, both of them have come to his defense in terms of the fans lambasting the Grizzlies guard for his actions. Barkley is having none of that, though, and while he did not name any names, it’s hard not to determine who these “idiots” Barkley is referring to.