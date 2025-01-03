Jonathan Kuminga seems to have found his confidence in these last couple of games for the Golden State Warriors, and everyone is excited about his continued growth. After their 139-105 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Green spoke about Kuminga and had some high praise for him.

“He's driving, he's collapsing the defense, and if the finish is there, he's going for it,” Green said. “If not, he's kicking out and finding open shooters. He got Buddy [Hield] a wide-open three, but he hadn't seen the ball go through the rim in a while, but hot him a wide-open three off a great pass on the baseline.

“When you become a superstar, which I have zero doubt that he's going to become, those are the type of things that makes guys want to run through a wall for you.”

Kuminga has 20 points and shot 8 for 11 in their win against the 76ers, and with head coach Steve Kerr shortening his rotation, it's given him more opportunities to make plays on the court, whether that's for him or his teammates. After the game, Kerr also had some good things to say about Kuminga's play.

“This was the fifth straight great game [from Kuminga],” Kerr said. “Jonathan [Kuminga] is continuing to break through and understand exactly what role we need from him. He was brilliant again today.”

Jonathan Kuminga turning the corner for Warriors

It was hard to see what kind of role Jonathan Kuminga would have for the Warriors when the season started, which was probably hard for him to get into a rhythm. He had his role changed several times from being in the starting lineup to coming off the bench, but now it looks like he's turning a corner.

After the Warriors' game against the Suns, Draymond Green once again spoke life into Kuminga and praised him for his strong play, as he finished with 34 points.

“He’s one of the most talented guys on this team, by far. And it’s good to see him playing the way he’s playing,” Green said. “And we just need him to stay that aggressive. When he’s on the court, we’re going to feature him. It’s on him to do the rest, and he’s doing it.”

Kuminga is bound to be the future of the Warriors once Green and Stephen Curry go off into the sunset, and it's obvious that they're trying to breathe confidence in him so he can become a superstar in this league.