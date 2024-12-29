After beating the Phoenix Suns 109-105, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green opened up about teammate Jonathan Kuminga and the changes made for their team to be successful. After Green recently had words for Warriors’ Buddy Hield, he took a similar approach with Kuminga, who finished with a game-high 34 points in Saturday’s win.

Green honestly stated that he doesn’t enjoy playing the center position but is willing to do so if it means winning basketball games, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“We gotta do what we gotta do to win games, whatever it looks like,” Green said. “For me, coming into the season, I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to play a ton of five. It’s hard…I don’t love it for entire games at this point. But I love to win.”

Green is willing to do anything to win at this stage in his career.

“We were 12-3, or whatever we were, it [was] working. When it’s not working, you have to look at what works. And if that’s me at the five, like I said, I don’t love it for entire games at this point, but I love to win. And more importantly, I hate to lose,” Green added. “So, if that’s what it looks like, that’s what it looks like. I told the guys, ‘Win games, or we’re all going to get traded out of here.’ So, we better win some games.”

The Warriors, losers of six of their last eight outings, snapped a three-game skid against the Suns.

Draymond Green’s ‘it’s on him’ take on Jonathan Kuminga’s role

Warriors veteran Draymond Green has a ton of confidence in Jonathan Kuminga’s offense. It’s almost as if he’s campaigning to prevent the Warriors from trading for Jimmy Butler amid rumors. Still, he’s challenging Kuminga to take on my responsibility within the team’s offense.

Green does not doubt Kuminga’s abilities, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“He’s one of the most talented guys on this team, by far. And it’s good to see him playing the way he’s playing,” Green said. “And we just need him to stay that aggressive. When he’s on the court, we’re going to feature him. It’s on him to do the rest, and he’s doing it.”

However, how committed are the Warriors to incorporating Kuminga into their offense?

“We’re always committed to that,” Green said. “Say he’s on the floor with me even when he’s on the floor with Steph, we’re all looking for him. It’s always one of us guys who doesn’t shoot the ball as much. We all want to get him the ball. It’s on him to keep that mindset to come get the ball.”

Green commended Kuminga’s three assists but reminded reporters that the Warriors don’t need anything more than that, but scoring is always welcomed.