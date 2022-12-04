By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green can now proudly say he’s better than Michael Jordan in one specific category.

Entering Saturday’s contest against the Houston Rockets, Green was at a tie with Jordan for career 3-pointers at 581. With that, Dray basically needed just one triple to surpass the NBA icon and widely considered GOAT.

And that’s exactly what he did, as he went 1-of-5 from beyond the arc against the Rockets. He got what he needed to break Jordan’s mark, though he is still far from being one of the top shooters in the league.

Draymond Green (582+) passed Michael Jordan (581) for most threes in a career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JCJPdkvJEm — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2022

Of course this is quite an unfair measure considering that 3-pointers aren’t that popular during Michael Jordan’s time. It was only in the 2010s when there have been more emphasis on long-range shooting, and that’s proven by the fact that MJ’s career average on 3-point attempts is just 1.7.

Draymond Green, for his part, is averaging 2.6 attempts from deep for his career. If its any consolation, though, the Warriors forward has a better career 3-point clip (35.7 percent) than Jordan (32.7 percent).

Sure enough, Green probably won’t care about surpassing Jordan in 3-pointers. Perhaps he’ll be happier if he and the Warriors can win more rings than him and the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State has been pretty inconsistent this 2022-23. While the Dubs are playing well right now, it hasn’t been that long when they were struggling and event lost five straight games at one point. Maybe Green improving his shooting will help.