Klay Thompson has been playing quite well recently, hasn't he? The former NBA champion was widely criticized after his awful start to the 2023-24 season. Many called for the Golden State Warriors to let the long-time shooting guard go. However, Steve Kerr instead made the call to move Thompson to the bench instead of letting him go.
The move has done wonders for Thompson's performance this season. In ten games this year where he came off the bench, the Warriors star is averaging over 20 points per game on ridiculous efficiency. Speaking to reporters after a big win over the Lakers, Draymond Green talked about the change in Thompson's mindset from the start of the season to today.
“”I think early on, [Klay Thompson] was too worried about people judging him. And now he don't care… I think it shows incredible maturity.”
Thompson struggled mightily to start the season. The Warriors guard would have some good games here and there, but it was largely overshadowed by his poor performances. Awful shot selection and a dip in percentages greatly diminished his scoring prowess. He also just struggled to keep up with the starting units in the NBA.
Now that he's on the bench, Thompson is feasting on other team's bench units. Klay and Chris Paul on the Warriors' bench allows the starting unit to breathe better, as they can hold on to leads better. There was concern that Thompson, like other former All-Stars, would balk at the idea of taking on a bench role. Thankfully, that wasn't the case.
The move to the bench also enabled Jonathan Kuminga and the other Warriors young stars to earn a larger role. As a result, the team is much more well-rounded than before. It's lead to more success for the team in general, with Kuminga playing much better now than to start the year.
The hope is that this continues to be a trend as the Warriors gun for a playoff berth. Currently, they sit at 9th place, good for the Play-In Tournament. Will they be able to hold on to this spot, or can they make a run to the sixth place.