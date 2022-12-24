By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If there is one thing Draymond Green isn’t lacking, it’s his belief and confidence on the Golden State Warriors no matter what adversity they face.

The Warriors are struggling this season, and making matters even more concerning, they are the poorest team on the road this 2022-23. They are 3-16 on away games, which is worse than the bottom-feeders in both conferences, the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

Ahead of their Christmas showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, they hold a 15-18 record for 11th place in the West.

With how things are currently trending, the Warriors could end up needing the Play-in tournament to make it to the playoffs in the West. It would be a massive drop for them considering that they are coming off a championship year.

If that happens, though, Green is not one bit bothered. Instead, he warned the top seeds that they’ll be in trouble if Warriors end up claiming the seventh or eight seeds in the conference, and for good reason.

“I feel sorry for the 1- or 2-seeds if we’re in that situation. Is Steph Curry still on this team? Klay Thompson? Me? [Wiggins]? [Kevon Looney]? [Jordan Poole]? I think we would be fine,” Green boldly exclaimed, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

To be fair, Draymond Green has every reason to say that. They haven’t really been fully health this campaign, with Klay Thompson adjusting from his previous injuries early in the season and both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins suffering health setbacks recently.

Once the Warriors get fully healthy, there is no doubt they are a dangerous team to face.

But then again, for that to happen, the challenge is on the Warriors to overcome those problems and let their game do the talking.