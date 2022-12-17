By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury recently. But how long exactly is that “few weeks”?

Apparently, the optimistic timeline for Curry as he recovers from his latest setback is three weeks. Of course it still depends on how he responds to the treatment, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that up to four weeks is realistic for the Warriors superstar.

“I’m told that the optimistic timeline on a Steph Curry return is about 3 weeks. But these all heal differently and the rehab can be different. I think the 3-to-4-week range is realistic for this [shoulder] injury,” Woj said on NBA Countdown.

Stephen Curry was able to avoid surgery after suffering the injury during Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, he still needs time to let his left shoulder recover.

For what it’s worth, Curry himself is delighted that he didn’t need surgery. He emphasized that it “changed the whole dynamic of the conversation,” especially since he’ll be able to return sooner rather than sitting out for a month had he needed to go under the knife.

“There’s kind of two or three different outcomes, and then it was just a matter of making sure I didn’t need surgery and [that] my shoulder will be able to heal on its own, however long that took. Because I know the surgeries are four to six months [recovery time], and nobody wants to be dealing with that right now,” Curry explained.

It remains to be seen if Curry can really return with two to three weeks. But sure enough, Dubs fans wouldn’t want to rush him back and risk worsening his condition.