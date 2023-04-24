A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Draymond Green was back on active duty in Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, but instead of starting, he came off the bench on Sunday. Even then, he was able to create a positive impact on the Warriors, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, thus leaving the possibility that Golden State might let him be part of the second unit again in Game 5.

“I’m a firm believer in if something isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” Draymond Green said about coming off the bench for at least another game, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 of the series for his stomp on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabnonis back in Game 2. In his lieu in Game 3, the Warriors leaned on the heroic performance of Kevon Looney who grabbed 20 rebounds and had nine assists in Golden State’s 114-97 win last Thursday. In Game 4, Draymond Green saw 31 minutes of action and while it took him 14 shots from the field to get to 12 points, he was able to pull down 10 rebounds, dish out seven dimes, and play great defense on De’Aaron Fox while finishing with a plus/minus of plus-8.

Given the success that Golden State had with Green coming off the bench, it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing to see if the Warriors opted to follow the same tactic in Game 5 on the road this coming Wednesday., The Warriors have lost both games in Sacramento so far in the series, so perhaps that adjustment will help solve Golden State’s woes whenever it’s in enemy territory.