After Golden State's big win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, Draymond Green is ready to lock the Warriors into the playoff hunt and end the Rockets chances once and for all. In the latest edition of The Draymond Green Show, Green didn't mince words about the Warriors's upcoming matchup with the Houston Rockets.
“[The Rockets] have lost a couple in a row… Tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season, their playoff hopes.”
Draymond Geeen ahead of the Warriors’ matchup with Houston 👀
(via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/JtxGzqdf51
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2024
“Really big time win for us, especially with the Rockets coming out to play. They have lost a couple in a row and, three games behind with seven games left and you're losing the tiebreaker. So four games behind in a sense. With seven to go, uh, my math serves me correctly. Tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season…their playoff hopes. If my math serves me correctly, maybe there will be one more game. I haven't looked that up. That's just some rough math for you. Math geniuses out there. That's going to be like, no, they're not mathematically eliminated. And you like great. Almost.”
Green has been itching to see the Dubs step on the Rocket's hopes at being a darkhorse play-in team since Rockets player Tari Eason took to his Instagram and said that the Rockets were coming for the 10th seed. In the video, he also yelled out, “Warriors! Come out to play!
View this post on Instagram
Green took exception to Eason's video, taking to his podcast to respond.
“Why would he make a video telling the Warriors to come out and play? Everybody in Houston had a heart attack when he did that. Part of the reason that I like Tari Eason is that he would come out and do that. When I saw that, I wasn’t surprised at all. I am surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1. It’s kind of tough to say ‘come out and play,’ when you ain’t gonna play.”
Draymond Green's comments seem to be in competitive fun as he said in his response to Eason that he likes his game. He also said to Jamal Crawford in the NBA All-Star edition of his podcast that he thinks Eason can be the next-generation version of himself.
“From what I've seen from him, he can dribble the ball. He can shoot it okay. But , you can better a jump shot. He's a good athlete. Great length. Great size. Rebound the ball. Not soft at all. Ain't backing down from nothing. Does the little things. I say Tari Eason.”
“Who can be the next generation of you?”
“Tari Eason.” – Draymond Green https://t.co/Ks6dFvLW9m pic.twitter.com/EwYbVeF80M
— TariMuse (@TariMuse) March 28, 2024
The Rockets find themselves in a sticky situation as they lost to the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 on Tuesday night. They are now 38-37, three games behind the Warriors in both the win and loss column. If the Rockets were to beat the Warriors on Thursday night, their path doesn't get any easier.
They have to face the Heat, Mavericks, and Magic who are all fighting for better playoff positioning in their respective conferences. The Warriors don't have it that easy, as they're tasked with a rematch with the Mavericks on Friday, then the Lakers on April 9th, and the Pelicans on April 12th. But, the Rockets are not likely to catch up to the Warriors and a loss to the Dubs on Thursday could prove costly.
The Warriors play the Rockets tomorrow at 8 PM EST.