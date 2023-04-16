The Golden State Warriors fell to the Sacramento Kings by a final score of 126-123 in Game 1 of their 2023 quarterfinals matchup Saturday night. Though the game was truly exhilarating from start to finish, the third-seeded “Beam Team” ultimately wound up pulling away victorious and Dubs power forward Draymond Green seems to have a good understanding as to why.

During the hours following the contest, the veteran big recorded a new episode of The Draymond Green Show where he passionately, albeit objectively broke down the outing from his perspective. When discussing how the Kings performed on the night, Green pinpointed the play of second-unit extraordinaire Malik Monk and Trey Lyles as being a major factor in the Dubs’ unfortunate demise.

“Malik Monk had a game off the bench, [he had] 32 points. De’Aaron Fox may get 38 points…but you can’t give up 32 to Malik Monk off the bench. Now Malik’s an incredible player, he was 2-for-4 from the three so it wasn’t the 3-point line but he got downhill and he put a lot of pressure on our defense,” Draymond Green said. “Trey Lyles had 17 points off the bench so there it is right there. You give up 49 points off the bench to two guys. It’s hard to overcome that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"De'Aaron Fox may get 38 points, but you can't give up 32 to Malik Monk" —@Money23Green reacts to the Warriors Game 1 loss to the Kings pic.twitter.com/ynchhF2KA4 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 16, 2023

Draymond Green would also note the team’s failure to play defensively on the glass played a major role in the outcome of the contest, as they were outrebounded 50-41 in total and, as he highlighted, the Kings pulled down 17 offensive rebounds which, to him, ultimately cost them the game.