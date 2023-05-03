Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James is proud of how the Los Angeles Lakers executed their plan to beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1; however, he doesn’t want his team to be complacent and overconfident after winning just one game.

The Lakers superstar said as much in his walk-off interview on Tuesday after helping the Purple and Gold beat the Warriors 117-112. James was particularly happy about their defense in the contest, during which they limited Golden State to just 40 percent shooting overall and from the 3-point line.

“We got the most important stops and was able to close out, but they ain’t gonna stop and we have to be even better for Game 2,” James warned his Lakers teammates following the win, per Spectrum SportsNet.

Anthony Davis was sensational in the contest, getting off to a historic 20-10 start in the first half en route to 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. LeBron James, meanwhile, finished with 22 points, 11 boards, five dimes and three rejections.

If the Lakers can keep playing like the way they did on Tuesday, then there’s no way the Warriors are defeating them.

As LeBron said, however, it’s just Game 1 and there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played. Furthermore, they are up against a Warriors team that erased a 2-0 deficit against the third-seeded Sacramento Kings in the first round.

If there is anything the Lakers should take away from their Game 1 win, it’s the fact that the team who gets four wins first moves to the next round and not the one who draws first blood.